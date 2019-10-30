Unnao rape accused BJP MLA addresses supporters

BJP was once again left red-faced after scores of senior party leaders, including several MLAs, attended a meeting addressed by expelled Unnao rape accused saffron party lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was released on parole to attend the last rites of his brother.

According to the reports, at least four BJP MLAs and Lok Sabha member Sakshi Maharaj were seen in the meeting that Senger addressed at his ancestral village of Makhi after attending the funeral of his brother at Unnao, about 70 kilometres from here, a couple of days back.

Such was the clout of the expelled MLA that the cops from the local police station were seen touching his feet.

The BJP lawmakers assured Senger of their support in the latter's ''struggle''. They also lauded the role of Senger in the development of the area.

Reports said that the local police had allowed Senger to mingle freely with his supporters. The scene was quite the opposite, when the uncle of the rape victim had been released on parole to attend the last rites of his wife.

Senger's younger brother Manoj Singh Senger had died last week following a protracted illness.

Earlier also the saffron party had been embarrassed after Senger's photo appeared in the hoardings carrying pictures of prime minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The rape accused MLA, who hailed from the influential and powerful 'Thakur' community, is said to enjoy support of many senior state BJP leaders also.

Senger was currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail after he was accused of conspiring to get the rape victim killed in a road accident at Raebareli a few months back. Two relatives of the victim had been killed in the accident.