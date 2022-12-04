UP: 17-year-old vendor loses leg in train accident after cops throw his scales on tracks

When a 17-year-old Arsalan alias Laddu rushed to collect his weighing scales lying on railway tracks, little did he know that he would meet with an unbearable catastrophe that would leave him debilitated for life.

On the fateful day, Arsalan was selling vegetables next to a railway line in the Kalyanpura area of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. As he was engrossed in his business, sub-inspector Shadab Khan, posted at the Indiranagar police outpost, and head constable Rakesh Kumar rushed to the spot and started chasing him and the other vendors. Not just that, the head constable also threw Arsalan's weighing scales on the railway tracks, reports The Times of India.

A hurt and indignant Arsalan rushed to collect the scales, when he lost balance and fell on the tracks. As a speeding train came Arsalan's way, he managed to narrowly escape with his life, but lost one of his legs in the incident.

Taking cognisance of the matter, DCP West has suspended the head constable and ordered an inquiry into the issue.

Meanwhile, the victim has been admitted by the local people to SGPGI, Lucknow for better treatment.