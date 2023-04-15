UP: 6 killed as tractor-trolley falls into river

At least six people were killed when the tractor trolley they were travelling in fell into a river from the bridge here on Saturday, police said.

The people were on their way to fetch water from Garra river for 'Bhagwat katha', they said, adding that around 30 people were in the vehicle.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai told PTI the casualties might increase as the rescue work was going on at present.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials of the district administration, SDRF and NDRF have reached the spot and are engaged in relief work, an official spokesperson in Lucknow said.

The accident took place when about 30 people on the tractor-trolley were going to fetch water and it fell into the river from the bridge on the Nigohi road, the official said.

People from Ajmatpur village were going to fetch water for 'Bhagwat katha' when the accident took place, the official said.

The number of deaths may increase, the official said, adding that injured have been rushed to the Government Medical College.