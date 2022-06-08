UP boy kills mother over PUBG, hides body at home for 3 days

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy in Lucknow killed his mother allegedly after she scolded him for playing the online game PUBG and hid her body for three days in the house.

The teen shot his mother several times with the licensed pistol of his father, who was an army officer, while she was asleep in her room on Saturday night as his 10-year-old sister watched in horror, police sources said on Wednesday.

The teen warned his sister against telling anyone about the incident and threatened to shoot her if she did, sources said.

Police officials said that the boy, who was addicted to the online game, "forced" his sister to sleep in the same room in which his mother's lifeless body was kept.

''The teen locked his sister in a room and went out to meet his friends on Sunday.....he also ordered food through an online food delivery platform,'' said a senior police official in Lucknow.

''The boy sprinkled room freshener to hide the foul smell emanating from the decomposing body....on being asked he told his friends that his mother had gone to see his grandmother,'' the oficial added.

When the stench became unbearable, the teen called his father, who was posted in West Bengal, and told him that he had killed his mother. The shocked father informed his relatives who in turn informed the cops.

The police said that the boy later tried to mislead them by cooking up a story that his mother was killed by an electrician, who had visited his house for some work a day before, ''He later confessed to his crime,'' the police official said.