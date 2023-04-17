UP college student shot dead in public view

A 21-year old college student was shot dead allegedly by two motorbike borne assailants in full public view in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, about 225 kilometres from here, on Monday.

The student, identified as Roshni Singh, was shot at in Ait locality in the district, while she was returning home after taking exam at a nearby college.

As the victim lay on the road in a pool of blood in the Ait market, the assailants made their escape after throwing their pistol on the spot, police said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Also Read | 6 people named in Umesh Pal murder case FIR killed so far

Police said that one of the alleged accused, identified as Raj Ahirwar, was arrested after the parents of the victim lodged an FIR with the police naming as the suspect. ''We have formed teams to nab the culprits,'' said a senior police official in Orai, the district headquarters.

A video showing the girl lying on the road went viral on social media platforms triggering a huge backlash against the BJP government in the state, which was already facing flak from different quarters over the on camera killing of gangster turned politician Ateeq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj on Saturday night.

The opposition parties slammed UP government after the incident.

''The UP government and crime are synonymous....crimes galore in this government...the government has failed to ensure the safety of the people,'' Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said.

