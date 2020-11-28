UP cops detain 15-year-old boy for allegedly threatening Yogi Adityanath: Report

A 15-year-old boy, on Saturday, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly threatening to ‘blow up’ CM Yogi Adityanath.

The police told The Indian Express that the boy who hails from Agra had sent the treat by WhatsApp on the state’s Dial 112 helpline number. A policeman named Anjul Kumar, who was posted with Dial 112 filed an FIR at Lucknow Police Station for alleged criminal intimidation.

However, the family of the boy who was preparing for a relative’s wedding, was unaware of the complaint until the cops showed up at their home, reported Indian Express.

“He is so young, and has barely seen the outside world. We don’t know why or in what circumstances he sent the message. But anyone in the village can vouch that he meant no harm.,” the family appealed.

The police tracked the WhatsApp number within 24 hours and a two-member team was sent from Lucknow to arrest him. According to the report, the boy was presented before the Juvenile Board in the capital a day later and is now lodged at a juvenile home in Lucknow.

“The FIR was filed by a policeman because the message mentioned the CM. Prima facie it appears that the minor did not mean to carry out the threat,” Sachin Kumar Singh, SHO Suahant Gold City told the daily.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Earlier, 16-year-old boy had sent a message threatening the chief minister on the WhatsApp number of the 112 emergency service on Sunday.