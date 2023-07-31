UP: Juvenile nabbed in rape cases involving minor girls

UP: Juvenile among four nabbed in rape cases involving minor girls

The juvenile allegedly raped the girls while his three accomplices filmed the act and extorted money.

PTI
PTI, Ghaziabad,
  • Jul 31 2023, 07:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 07:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four persons, including a juvenile, were apprehended on Sunday in connection with the alleged rape of two minor girls and extortion from them, police said.

The juvenile allegedly raped the girls while his three accomplices filmed the act and extorted money from the minors by threatening to leak the videos on social media, they added.

"Based on the complaints lodged by two minor rape survivors, two FIRs were registered at the Shalimar Garden and Teela Morh police stations here on July 27," Shalimar Garden ACP Suryabali Maurya said.

Also Read | College student arrested for raping minor girl in UP's Ballia

The four persons were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Information Technology Act, Maurya said.

During interrogation, the three arrested men -- Salman, Sahib, and Nikhil -- and the minor offender said the gang allegedly befriended the girls before proceeding to establish physical relations with them and record the act, he added.

To meet their lavish expenses, the accused then extorted money from the girls by threatening to leak their obscene videos online, the ACP said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

rape
Crime
Uttar Pradesh
UP
Crimes against women
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

Shimla landslides: Apple growers dump fruits in stream

Shimla landslides: Apple growers dump fruits in stream

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

DH Toon | No 'award-wapsi' vow

DH Toon | No 'award-wapsi' vow

 