UP man arrested for forcing man to convert in Delhi

UP man arrested for forcing man to convert in Delhi

The accused was arrested and produced before court which sent him to judicial custody

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jun 11 2023, 08:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 08:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was arrested for allegedly pressuring a person to convert in central Delhi's Chandni Mahal area, police said on Saturday.

A complaint was received from one Sandeep Saagar, a resident of Turkman Gate, alleging that one Mohammad Kalim, currently living in Matia Mahal and originally hailing from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, was alluring and pressuring him to convert to Islam, a senior police officer said.

After primary inquiry, a case under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Chandni Mahal police station and investigation taken up, he said.

Kalim was arrested and produced before court which sent him to judicial custody, the officer, adding the accused has done B.Tech in computer science.

The Delhi BJP claimed that a youth was converted in the Turkman Gate Ranbasera area and many others are being pressured to change their religion.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

New Delhi
Religious conversion
Arrest
Delhi Police
India News
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Demystifying Koyasan’s sacred symbols

Demystifying Koyasan’s sacred symbols

Saudi's growing clout

Saudi's growing clout

SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose

SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move

Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move

One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates

One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates

 