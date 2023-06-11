UP man arrested for forcing man to convert in Delhi

A man was arrested for allegedly pressuring a person to convert in central Delhi's Chandni Mahal area, police said on Saturday.

A complaint was received from one Sandeep Saagar, a resident of Turkman Gate, alleging that one Mohammad Kalim, currently living in Matia Mahal and originally hailing from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, was alluring and pressuring him to convert to Islam, a senior police officer said.

After primary inquiry, a case under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Chandni Mahal police station and investigation taken up, he said.

Kalim was arrested and produced before court which sent him to judicial custody, the officer, adding the accused has done B.Tech in computer science.

The Delhi BJP claimed that a youth was converted in the Turkman Gate Ranbasera area and many others are being pressured to change their religion.