UP: Man denied fuel in bottle tries to burn pump staff

A man tried to burn a petrol pump employee in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad where he was refused to take out the fuel in a bottle on January 3. The whole incident was captured in CCTV cameras. The accused has been arrested by the police.

Speaking on the matter, a police official said, "A man came to take petrol in a bottle at the petrol pump. After the employee of the pump denied to gave petrol in a bottle the man got angry and wanted to burn the petrol pump employee. The accused has been arrested."