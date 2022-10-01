UP man kills wife, daughter with spade after fight over water supply

A man allegedly killed his wife and minor daughter with a spade following an argument over water supply in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The 42-year-old tried to flee after commiting the act but was arrested on Friday.

As per a report in Times of India, a heated argument at 1 am led to the murder.

Sanjay Pal, 42, and his wife lived separately in a two-storey building in Nandgram. The man and his son Kunal (18) lived on the ground while his wife Rekha (36) and daughter Tasu (15) lived on the first floor.

The argument began when Rekha stopped the supply of water to the ground floor from the tank. At first, Sanjay walked up to his wife's room and slapped her. He then returned to the ground floor and went off to sleep, Ghaziabad SSP Muniraj G told TOI.

At around 3 am, Sanjay allegedly picked up a spade lying nearby and hit her face with it. He then slit her throat, the SSP said. He then went to where his daughter was sleeping and slit her throat as well.

According to the police, he left the house at 7 am and at 12:15 pm, called up a family member and told him about the murders. "He planned to leave the city soon. But before he could flee, we managed to arrest him," the SSP said.

By the time the police reached the house, the victims had succumbed to injuries.

The police added that the couple's 18-year-old son is absconding. "Sanjay told us he was sleeping when he committed the murders. But in the morning, he left home without informing him," the officer said. An FIR under IPC Section 302 has been lodged against Sanjay and Kunal following a complaint by Rekha's brother.