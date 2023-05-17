UP man thrashes brother to death over missing goats

UP man thrashes brother to death over missing goats

As the argument escalated soon into a scuffle, Ram, his wife Rita Singh (45) and son Uttam Singh (22) were beaten up with sticks

PTI
PTI, Amethi ,
  • May 17 2023, 16:06 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 16:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man allegedly thrashed his brother to death after accusing him of stealing his goats in the Gauriganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

Amethi Superintendent of Police (SP) Elamaran G said the duo got into an argument in the morning after one Shiv Nayak Singh accused his brother Ram Nayak Singh (50) of stealing his goats.

Also Read | Alcoholic man burnt in car fire lit something, reveals probe

As the argument escalated soon into a scuffle, Ram, his wife Rita Singh (45) and son Uttam Singh (22) were beaten up with sticks, Elamaran said.

Ram succumbed to his injuries when all three victims were being taken to the Gauriganj district hospital, the SP said, adding that the woman and her son are in stable condition.

A case has been registered against Shiv, the police said.

