UP mulls law against inheritance rights of children not taking care of parents

In a bid to ensure that the parents are taken care of by their sons and daughters, the Uttar Pradesh government is contemplating to enact a stringent law to deprive them of their share in the parental property if they neglected them.

According to sources in the government, a draft proposal in this regard has been prepared to amend the UP Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules 2014, which included the provision to deny inheritance rights to the sons and daughters, who did not take proper care of their parents.

''The draft proposal has been sent to the government,'' said an official here on Wednesday.

He said that the existing rules were found wanting in ensuring proper care of the parents and senior citizens by their children. ''There have been several cases where the old parents were thrown out of their homes by their children....many such cases have reached the courts also,'' the official added.

The official said that the parents would be able to lodge complaints with the sub-divisional magistrates and other competent authorities in case their children did not take care of them. The SDM or the other competent authority may take appropriate action against the uncaring children. The parents could also deny them a share in the property. ''Besides the children, the relatives of the aggrieved parents will also be included in the new rules,'' he added.

According to the sources, the draft proposal had been prepared after conducting thorough research. ''The draft proposal is likely to be placed before the state cabinet's next meeting,'' the official said.