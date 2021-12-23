UP police aspirant hides bluetooth in wig during exam, gets caught

UP police aspirant hides bluetooth in wig during exam

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 23 2021, 13:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 14:54 ist
The wireless headset being used was so miniscule that even he could not take them out, even though he admitted having them in both the ears. Credit: Twitter Screengrab/@rupin1992

In yet another cheating scandal for competitive exams, an aspirant for the Uttar Pradesh sub-Inspector post hid a hi-tech wireless bluetooth headset in his wig.

The police discovered the device when a metal detector raised an alarm.

The wireless headset was so miniscule that he had to struggle to take it out, even though he admitted having them in both the ears. 

The video shared by IPS Rupin Sharma had some of the netizens in splits, while others raised concerns about how competitive it is to secure a government job and how 'creative' the aspirants become to crack the exams. 

Netizens are sharing the video, saying how the youth is pushed to take desperate and extreme measures to secure a government job. Others are lauding his 'creativity'.

