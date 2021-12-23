UP police aspirant hides bluetooth in wig during exam, gets caught

In yet another cheating scandal for competitive exams, an aspirant for the Uttar Pradesh sub-Inspector post hid a hi-tech wireless bluetooth headset in his wig.

The police discovered the device when a metal detector raised an alarm.

The wireless headset was so miniscule that he had to struggle to take it out, even though he admitted having them in both the ears.

The video shared by IPS Rupin Sharma had some of the netizens in splits, while others raised concerns about how competitive it is to secure a government job and how 'creative' the aspirants become to crack the exams.

Netizens are sharing the video, saying how the youth is pushed to take desperate and extreme measures to secure a government job. Others are lauding his 'creativity'.

If there was a Nobel prize for cheating, this guy would be amongst the front runners. — Maneesh 🇮🇳 (@winsplit) December 21, 2021

I’d actually make him CBI director https://t.co/YVSCTBuSrL — Code-daata (@ravithinkz) December 21, 2021

Sirjee,

Height of Unemployment and Desperateness To Get Job Somehow is Forcing these candidates for such action.I am sure this is merely TRAINING VIDEO as candidate seems of high age and quite calm and matured.

Pls confirm my thoughts👍 — 𝑹𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒔𝒉 𝑫𝒘𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒅𝒊 𝑪𝑭𝑨(𝑰𝑪𝑭𝑨𝑰)📚 (@rakesh1963) December 21, 2021

A very sad commentary on opportunities for career in this country ...if aspirants think of using such methods ... https://t.co/AJDl0XBu02 — Unmesh Batwal (@aniuni) December 21, 2021

Check out DH's latest videos: