UP Polls: Yogi's '80 vs 20%' remark stokes a controversy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is known for his firebrand speeches on communal issues, has sparked a row with his statement that the elections in the state will be '80 per cent versus 20 per cent', in a veiled reference to the percentage of the Muslim population in the country.

He made these comments as Election Commission announced the schedule for the Assembly elections this year, thus enforcing the Model Code of Conduct. Opposition leaders across parties were quick to slam Adityanath's comments, alleging that they were in a violation of MCC.

Voting for the high-stakes assembly elections will be held in seven phases, starting from the western part of the politically crucial state on February 10 and moving eastwards, with the final phase on March 7.

Speaking at a televised program, the saffron leader said: "The 80 per cent supporters will be on one side while 20 per cent will be on the other. I think 80 per cent will move forward with positive energy whereas 20 per cent have always opposed and will oppose further. The BJP will win, and again work to take forward the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' campaign," Adityanath said.

Former Home Secretary Sajeev Gupta took to Twitter to allege that Adityanath's comments were a violation of the very first point mentioned in the MCC by the Election Commission. Point 1 in the General Conduct for MCC for the guidance of political parties and candidates mentions: "No party or candidate shall include in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic."

Opposition parties are likely to mount pressure on Election Commission to take action against the leader's comments, which have sparked anger from various parties.

After Gupta, senior Congress Digvijay Singh reacted by saying "Wake up and show some Spine Hon Chairman and Members of Central Election Commission. Just watch what Yogi and their Ad campaign are projecting," he said.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, who has declared that she will not be contesting polls this year, also urged Election Commission to curb misuse of religion in elections. "In the past few years, during the elections, there have been attempts to derive electoral advantage using religion. This impacts the election and the entire country is worried about this,” the UP leader said.

Adityanath's made these remarks while speaking on the last day of a two-day Doordarshan Conclave 'Kitna Badla UP' here.

Attacking Adityanath, Samajwadi Party (SP) spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhari said, "Although the statement of 80 per cent versus 20 per cent is aimed at giving a communal colour, but people will not take notice of it." There will be no such issue as Hindu-Muslim in these elections, and people will vote to save democracy, he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who is trying to woo UP voters through programs for women and youth empowerment, said remarks such as "80-20" were aimed at diverting attention from real issues of the youth.

Election Commission has banned all political rallies and roadshows till January 15, in view of rising Covid-19 cases but has encouraged parties and leaders to campaign using digital modes, such as social media. The EC FAQ about social media mentions that political advertising and political content on social media also come under the purview of MCC "since social media websites are also electronic media by definition, therefore Commission's instructions with regards to pre-certification of political advertisements shall also apply mutatis mutandis to websites including social media websites."

(with inputs from agencies)