UP varsity seeks citizenship proof from RTI applicants

Amid the raging nationwide protests over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, an Uttar Pradesh university sought proof of citizenship from the RTI applicants.

According to the sources, Lucknow University (LU) refused to provide the information sought by the people who filed the Right to Information (RTI) unless they furnished the proof that they were Indian citizens.

Alok Chantia, one of the RTI applicants, who was refused information by the varsity, said that he had lodged a complaint with the vice-chancellor of the varsity but even then he could not get the desired information.

''It is shocking that the varsity twisted the RTI law as per its whims and fancy....it does not have any authority to do so?.....it is crime,'' Chantia told DH here on Monday.

Chantia, an RTI activist and a faculty at a degree college here, had sought details of appointment of teachers for self-financed courses and their pay scale.

''Some applicants, who may not be familiar with the provisions of the RTI, must have furnished proof of their citizenship to the varsity to get the information,'' he said.

On being contacted the varsity officials admitted that such a practice had been going on in the varsity for the past few years but assured to re-visit the same.

''This practice started during the tenure of the former vice-chancellor..it still continues,'' said a senior varsity official.