UP's love Jihad ordinance invoked in three cases of alleged conversion to Christianity: Report

At least three of the 17 cases lodged by the Uttar Pradesh Police under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance pertain to allegations of forced conversion to Christianity through allurement, The Hindu reported.

The plaintiff for two of the complaints are directly linked to the RSS and the BJP, the report added.

Balchandra Jaysawar, Gopal Prajapati, and Neeraj Kumar were accused by BJP's Gorakhpur regional minister Ashok Yadav of alluring people to convert to Christianity and threatening him as well, as per an FIR filed in Azamgarh on December 20.

Yadav had alleged that the three men had come to the house of one Trribhuvan Yadav in Dih Kaithauli village under the garb of a prayer meeting to convert Hindus to the Abrahamic religion.

The family that hosted Jaysawar has dismissed the allegation as a lie. Tribhuvan's wife Lali, was said to have invited the accused for a prayer meeting to increase her knowledge about Christ and his healing powers.

All three accused have been granted bail.

Another case filed in Gautam Buddh Nagar saw police four arrest four persons, including three women — one of them a South Korean national Mingkaygali alias Anmol — for enticing people to convert their religion.

The other three accused were identified as Seema, Sandhya, and Umesh Kumar, all hailing from Prayagraj.

They were accused by Anita Sharma, formerly a security guard at a private firm of enticing her to convert to Christianity after having helped her with rations and finances during the lockdown.

She accused them of sending a car every weekend to pick her up to visit a temporary church in Malakpur and offered more money if she removed photos of Hindu gods and goddesses in her house.

They even allegedly offered her Rs 10 lakh for a full conversion, she added. She said that when she did not visit the church, the group of four entered her house without her consent.

A local court will hear the bail plea on January 20.

The third case, lodged in Shahjahanpur, has seen two Tamil Nadu-origin Christians and two Dalits booked under the ordinance. Ram Lakhan Verma, the complainant, also a city convenor of the Bajrang Dal, accused them of alluring him and many others to convert their religion.

The accused have denied the allegations, saying that they were participating in a musical prayer service at a marriage lawn marking the first Sunday of the New Year.

They were also thrashed by members of the right-wing outfit but no arrests have been made yet.