Urge Centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi, some hospitals left with just a few hours of it, says Arvind Kejriwal

'Some Delhi hospitals left with just few hrs of oxygen'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 20 2021, 19:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 19:51 ist
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre to provide medical oxygen to Delhi, saying some hospitals are going to run out of it in a few hours.

He had on Sunday termed the shortage of oxygen for coronavirus patients an "emergency".

Kejriwal also wrote to Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal, seeking his intervention in the matter.

Also Read | Cut down industrial use of oxygen immediately: Delhi HC

"Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge the Centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen," the chief minister tweeted.

The Delhi government had on Monday set up a 24-member committee to ensure "rational" use of oxygen for treatment of Covid-19 patients

An order issued by the Health Department said the 'Oxygen Audit Committee' will identify areas of wasteful consumption.

The consumption of oxygen has undergone a quantum increase with the admission of a large number of serious patients who require oxygen support, it said. 

New Delhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Arvind Kejriwal
medical oxygen

