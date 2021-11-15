Uttar Pradesh agrees to appoint ex-High Court judge to monitor Lakhimpur case probe

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday agreed before the Supreme Court to a suggestion for the appointment of a retired High Court judge to monitor the Lakhimpur Kheri case investigation.

The top court will pass the order on November 17.

#SupremeCourt says it would decide upon appointment of a retired judge of either top court or a High Court in a day. SC posts the matter for hearing on November 17.@DeccanHerald — AshishTripathi (@Ashtripathi13) November 15, 2021

More to follow...

