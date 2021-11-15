Uttar Pradesh agrees to appoint ex-High Court judge to monitor Lakhimpur case probe

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday agreed before the Supreme Court to a suggestion for the appointment of a retired High Court judge to monitor the Lakhimpur Kheri case investigation.
The top court will pass the order on November 17.
#SupremeCourt says it would decide upon appointment of a retired judge of either top court or a High Court in a day.
SC posts the matter for hearing on November 17.@DeccanHerald
November 15, 2021
More to follow...
