Uttar Pradesh agrees to appoint ex-High Court judge to monitor Lakhimpur case probe

UP ok with ex-HC judge monitoring Lakhimpur case probe

The top court will pass the order on November 17

  • Nov 15 2021, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 13:51 ist
In the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3, eight people, including four farmers, were killed. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday agreed before the Supreme Court to a suggestion for the appointment of a retired High Court judge to monitor the Lakhimpur Kheri case investigation.

The top court will pass the order on November 17.

More to follow...

Lakhimpur
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Supreme Court

