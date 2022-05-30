Uttar Pradesh bride refuses to marry as groom fails to get photographer

Displeased by his failure to secure a videographer and photographer for the wedding, a bride refused to marry the groom, and cancelled the wedding right before the ‘jaimala’. Her categorical refusal despite insistent cajoling from both sides, forced the wedding party to return. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district, about 150 kilometres from the capital.

The bride and the groom were ready for the 'jaimala' (garlanding each other) ceremony on Sunday, sources reported, when the bride found out there was no official photographer or videographer to capture the memorable moment.

Infuriated, the bride immediately left the ‘mandap’ and went to her friend’s house. Despite dogged efforts by her and the groom’s families to return and finish the ceremony, she refused. She said that a person, who did not have the desire to capture on camera one of the most important moments in his life, could not be expected to be sensitive about her feelings.

The groom, on his part, tried to explain the absence of cameramen saying he could not find one in time, but the bride was adamant about her refusal.

The police, from a local police station, had to be involved after the families failed to resolve the issue and persuade the bride to agree to the marriage.

After long deliberations, both families agreed to return the cash and gifts exchanged by them. “The issue was resolved with mutual understanding…the families returned the cash and gifts they had given to each other before the wedding,” sub-inspector Dori Lal of the local police station said.

This wedding escapade comes barely a week after another bride refused to go through with the wedding because the groom’s wig fell during one of the ceremonies, revealing that he was bald.