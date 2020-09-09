Uttar Pradesh bypolls: A test for political parties before next assembly elections

Billed as the mini assembly polls before the bigger battle in little over a year's time, the forthcoming bypolls for eight seats in Uttar Pradesh would be a test for all the major players, especially the ruling BJP and the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP).

The bypolls are being held at a time when the BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is facing flak from the opposition parties over the alleged deteriorating condition of law and order in the state and its failure to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the eight seats going to the polls, six were won by the BJP in the 2017 assembly elections. The remaining two seats were won by the SP.

While the BJP would strive hard to make a clean sweep by winning all the seats, the SP would also not leave any stone unturned to not only retain its seats but also snatch a few from the saffron party.

Congress and BSP would also apply full strength to make their presence felt, and if possible spring some surprise as well.

According to the political observers in UP, the results of the bypolls could reflect a ''broad trend'' in this politically crucial state.

''A clean sweep for BJP will further strengthen Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's position in the party....he may be given a greater say in the selection of the party candidates in the assembly polls,'' said a political analyst here.

He said that the opposition will certainly make law and order, 'woes' of the migrant workers and rising cases of Covid-19 its main plank in the bypolls.

The constituencies, where a tough contest is expected, include Swar, which fell vacant after the disqualification of firebrand SP Muslim leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam and Unnao, where a bypoll has been necessitated after the disqualification of expelled rape convict former BJP MLA Kuldeep Senger.

The bypolls are likely to be held next month.