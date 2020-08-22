UP DGP sounds alert after IS operative arrest in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi sounds alert after arrest of ISIS operative in Delhi

PTI, Lucknow,
  • Aug 22 2020, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2020, 13:21 ist
Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) recovered from the arrested ISIS operative defused by security forces, at Buddha Jayanti Park in New Delhi. Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi on Saturday sounded an alert in the state following the arrest of an alleged ISIS operative in Delhi.

The DGP has asked all police officers, especially those in field posting, to remain alert in view of the arrest and take necessary precautions, a senior official said.

The Delhi Police arrested the alleged ISIS operative with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from central Delhi's Ridge Road area.

The accused was arrested on Friday night following a brief exchange of fire.

