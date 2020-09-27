Uttar Pradesh govt to issue press notes in Sanskrit

In an apparent bid to encourage use and study of Sanskrit, Uttar Pradesh government has decided to issue the official press notes in the ancient Indian language also.

An official press note regarding the Covid-19 review meeting held here on Saturday was issued in the Sanskrit language. The meeting was presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to a government spokesman in Lucknow on Sunday, two experts of the language were appointed in the information and public relations department in the state government for preparing the press notes in Sanskrit.

So far the state government issued press notes in Hindi, English and Urdu languages keeping in view the media publications here.

"The decision to issue press notes in Sanskrit will go a long way in promoting the use of the language... It will encourage the students to study the language," the spokesman said.

The spokesman did not explain if there were any newspapers in the ancient Indian language, which would use the press notes in Sanskrit.

Ever since assuming the charge of the state in 2017, Adityanath had been harping on the promotion of Sanskrit. He had once remarked that a person, who knew Sanskrit, would never be unemployed.

Adityanath had also asked the Sanskrit schools to modernise themselves and include in their syllabus subjects like computer education, Science and English.

The experts, however, expressed doubts if the decision would be able to serve its purpose.