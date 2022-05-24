Uttar Pradesh leaders colour Assembly with caps of various hues

The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday with Samajwadi Party members rushing to the Well of the House and raising slogans during the Governor's address.

The opening day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session saw legislators donning caps and also sporting scarves in various hues representing their political parties.

While Samajwadi Party members, including party chief Akhilesh Yadav, wore red caps, BJP legislators were seen in saffron caps, which were distributed among them by a legislator before the start of the session.

BSP members were seen wearing blue scarves, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLAs donned yellow scarves, while RLD members were seen in green ones.

Prior to this, during the midst of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections earlier this year, in a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had alleged that those wearing red caps "want the power to commit scams, fill their coffers, indulge in illegal grabbing (of resources) and to give complete freedom to the mafia".

The red cap worn by members of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party had come under severe criticism during the recently held Assembly polls, with PM Narendra Modi equating it with "red alert".

This was later countered by the SP chief, who fired back at the Prime Minister and his party, who were seen donning saffron caps during the party's foundation day programme, back in April.

"Those who used to say all sorts of things about red caps of the Samajwadi Party are today sitting with caps on," Yadav had said.

