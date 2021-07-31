Uttar Pradesh teachers seek 3-day period leave over unmaintained toilets in schools

Taking a cue from the Bihar government and amid debates over 'menstrual leave' for working women, Uttar Pradesh women teachers have demanded that they too be given a three-day 'period leave' every month over and above the other leaves given to them.

The UP Women Teachers' Association has submitted its demand to the state women's commission and has also decided to meet state deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to take up the matter.

The women teachers cited physical and mental discomfort, pain and poor condition of toilets at the schools for their 'period leave' demand.

''Many corporate houses give this leave to their women employees...but at most places it is an optional leave....we want the UP government to give such leave as a matter of policy,'' said Poonam Gupta, an office-bearer of the Association's Prayagraj district unit.

''During their periods, the women often suffer pains owing to the bleeding...it affects their physical and mental state...though the leave can not ease their pains, it can certainly provide them some relief,'' she added.

Another member of the Association said that menstruating women also faced hygienic problems as the condition of the toilets at the schools is very poor. ''They are not maintained and rarely cleaned,'' she said.

The members pointed out that the Bihar government provided period leave to the women teachers in the state. ''The UP government should follow the Bihar government,'' she added.

The Association office-bearers said that all its members had been asked to submit memorandums to the ministers and legislators from their respective districts in this connection.

