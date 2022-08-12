Uttar Pradesh woman gets 200 stitches after cleaver attack

UP woman gets 200 stitches after cleaver attack

The woman, a property dealer, was attacked after she sought to recover money she had invested

IANS
IANS, Kanpur,
  • Aug 12 2022, 11:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 11:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur was brutally attacked by a man using a cleaver due to which she had to get 200 stitches.

According to the police, the woman, Nidhi Pandey, a property dealer, met the accused, Arvind Singh Rathore, in Bashahi Naka area of Kanpur, to seek return of the money she had invested.

An altercation ensued between the two and the accused assaulted her with a cleaver and forced-fed her chillies.

The woman escaped from the hotel and filed a police complaint.

She is currently being treated at a private hospital.

The police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused, who is on the run.

Joint Commissioner of Police Anand Prakash Tiwari said that the station in-charge has been informed and a probe is underway.

Kanpur
Uttar Pradesh
Crimes against women
Crime
India News

