Uttar Pradesh: Woman kills infant daughter after hubby refuses to buy her saree

Allegedly enraged over refusal of her husband to buy her a saree, a woman killed her 7-month-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district.

The woman, a resident of Rampur village in the district, was arrested.

According to the police sources, the woman had been pressurising her husband for the past few days to buy her a saree. The hubby, who had been ailing, had told her that he would get her the saree once he recovers.

Sources said that the duo had a heated exchange over the purchase of saree on Saturday and the woman, after getting the same reply, was filled with anger and in a fit of rage she allegedly banged her daughter's head against the wall several times.

The infant was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.

A video purportedly showing the woman banging the infant's head against the wall also went viral on the social networking sites, sources said. The video was allegedly prepared by the 'bua' (father's sister) of the child.

The family members later lodged a complaint with the local police after which the woman was arrested.

Police officials in Aligarh said that initial investigation had revealed that the woman killed the infant in a fit of rage. Police said that they were looking for the 'bua', who instead of preventing the woman from killing the child, continued to film the incident.