Uttarakhand avalanche tragedy devastating: Everester

'It has been the most severe tragedy in the mountains so far'

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 05 2022, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 15:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The avalanche at Draupadi Ka Danda-II mountain peak in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi is devastating, said India’s leading mountaineer and head of Maharashtra’s mountaineering professional body chief.

“We are extremely saddened by the devastating news of the avalanche tragedy during the Advance Mountaineering Course at NIM Uttarkashi,” said Umesh Zirpe, President, Akhil Maharashtra GiryaRohan Mahasangh

“It has been the most severe tragedy in the mountains so far. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Various rescue organisations are conducting the search and rescue operations. We now pray for the best,” said Zirpe, an Everester and expedition leader.

Uttarakhand
Avalanche
India News

