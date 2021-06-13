Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat condoles death of Indira Hridayesh

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat condoled the death of senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh in New Delhi on Sunday, saying she played a significant role in the politics of both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for four decades.

Describing her death as a big loss for the state, Rawat remembered the Congress leader for her profound knowledge of parliamentary procedures.

Rawat said it was also a personal loss for him as he always got the love of an elder sister from her.

स्वo इंदिरा हृदयेश जी से मेरा परिचय दशकों पुराना रहा है। उनसे सदा मुझे बड़ी बहन जैसी आत्मीयता मिली। विधानसभा में जनहित के मुद्दे उठाने में वे सदा अग्रणी रहती थीं। मैं इस कठिन समय में उनके परिजनों व समर्थकों के प्रति अपनी सांत्वना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) June 13, 2021

State government's spokesman and cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal said he and other politicians of his generation had learnt a lot from Hridayesh who could rise above the confines of party based politics.

"Her knowledge of parliamentary procedures was amazing. We learnt a lot from her, " Uniyal said .

Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly, Hridayesh, was an MLA from Haldwani.