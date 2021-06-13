Uttarakhand CM condoles death of Hridayesh

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat condoles death of Indira Hridayesh

Describing her death as a big loss for the state, Rawat remembered the Congress leader for her profound knowledge of parliamentary procedures

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jun 13 2021, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 16:29 ist
Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat condoled the death of senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh in New Delhi on Sunday, saying she played a significant role in the politics of both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand for four decades.  

Describing her death as a big loss for the state, Rawat remembered the Congress leader for her profound knowledge of parliamentary procedures.

Also Read | Senior Uttarakhand Congress leader Indira Hridayesh passes away

Rawat said it was also a personal loss for him as he always got the love of an elder sister from her.    

State government's spokesman and cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal said he and other politicians of his generation had learnt a lot from Hridayesh who could rise above the confines of party based politics. 

"Her knowledge of parliamentary procedures was amazing. We learnt a lot from her, " Uniyal said . 

Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly, Hridayesh, was an MLA from Haldwani.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttarakhand
Tirath Singh Rawat
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man in Nagpur walks into police station with 'bomb'

Man in Nagpur walks into police station with 'bomb'

DH Toon | India-China trust levels remain low

DH Toon | India-China trust levels remain low

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

The dog breeding industry thrives on cruelty, abuse

Never judge a book by its gender

Never judge a book by its gender

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

This flowering plant may hold treatment for Alzheimer's

 