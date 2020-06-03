Uttarakhand records 23 new COVID-19 cases; tally 1,066

Uttarakhand records 23 new COVID-19 cases; tally 1,066

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jun 03 2020, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 19:49 ist

Twenty-three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,066, a health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases were reported from Dehradun (8), Haridwar (9), Chamoli (4), Nainital (1) and Pauri (1), it said.

According to the bulletin, the people who tested positive had travelled to Delhi, Aligarh, Mumbai and Hyderabad, it said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

Of the total COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, 259 patients have recovered so far and eight have died.

However, according to authorities, none of the these deaths were due to COVID-19 as the patients were suffering from other diseases too. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttarakhand
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

Cyclone Nisarga makes entry from Raigad

Cyclone Nisarga makes entry from Raigad

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

 