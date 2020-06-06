Uttarakhand reports 31 new COVID-19 cases; tally 1,245

Uttarakhand reports 31 new COVID-19 cases; tally 1,245

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jun 06 2020, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 16:09 ist
An MCD worker sprays disinfectant outside a quarantine centre at Kotwali, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Dehradun, Saturday, June 6, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Uttarakhand reported 31 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 1,245, according to the state health department's bulletin.

The fresh cases were reported from Pithoragarh (8), Dehradun (6), Chamoli (6), Almora (4), Nainital (3), Tehri (3) and Uttarkashi (1), it said.        Most of the new cases have a travel history to Mumbai, Delhi and NCR, the bulletin said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

Out of a total of 1,245 patients, 422 have recovered, five have migrated out of the state and 11 have died.

The cause of deaths of seven patients was due to other ailments while the reason of death of one person could not be ascertained and that of three others is awaited. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttarakhand
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

China accords highest level of protection to pangolins

China accords highest level of protection to pangolins

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

India sixth worst-hit by COVID-19, cases rise by 9,851

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

WhatsApp gets a raw deal in payments

5 y/o black boy's death sparks racism protest in Brazil

5 y/o black boy's death sparks racism protest in Brazil

Understanding the neuroscience of compassion

Understanding the neuroscience of compassion

Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination

Joe Biden clinches Democratic presidential nomination

BJP checkmates Cong with its villager-poor-farmer pitch

BJP checkmates Cong with its villager-poor-farmer pitch

'Indian, Chinese officials continue to engage in talks'

'Indian, Chinese officials continue to engage in talks'

 