VHP tries to keep row over seers’ murders alive

VHP tries to keep row over seers’ murders alive

Anand Mishra
Anand Mishra, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 26 2020, 05:28 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 05:28 ist
Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists participate in a procession rally to make a call for their November 25 Vishal Dharm Sabha at Ayodhya, in Mirzapur, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had slammed the Maharashtra government over the killing of a Lingayat seer in Nanded. Now it has come to light that Lingayat sage Pashupati Maharaj along with another person was murdered by a petty criminal, who had entered the Ashrama for stealing things. Arrested accused Sainath Lingote (27) also belongs to Lingayat community.

VHP on May 24 submitted a memorandum to the local administration on the Nanded killing while its spokesperson Vinod Bansal said, “had the murders of seers in Palghar hanged, the Nanded killers would not have gathered the courage to do so.”

After three people including two seers were killed near village Gadchinchale in Palghar on April 16, VHP said Hindu seers were in danger in Maharashtra. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh denied a communal angle to it, but the BJP and VHP alleged a Christian-Communist nexus behind the murders and sought a CBI probe.

134 persons including a dozen tribals have been arrested for the Palghar killings. However, the VHP reminded the Thackeray government that it is “now 38 days” and sought more action.

On April 28, two seers were killed in Bulandshahar. The murderer turned out to be a drug addict who killed them inside a temple after the priest scolded him for stealing his belongings. In the third week of April, another seer was attacked in Hoshiarpur in Punjab. The police ruled out a communal angle.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
VHP
Nanded
Lingayat
Karnataka
Maharashtra
Palghar

What's Brewing

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

Elderly woman in WB braves Amphan for 8 hrs, survives

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

When Balbir Sr recalled India's maiden hockey gold

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

Landlord kills tenant for using 100-watt bulb, arrested

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

COVID-19 a shot in the arm for biotech, pharma courses

 