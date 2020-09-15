Viral video of MP villagers attacking Covid ambulance

Video of Madhya Pradesh villagers chasing away Covid-19 ambulance goes viral

PTI
PTI, Sheopur (MP),
  • Sep 15 2020, 20:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 20:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A video of villagers in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh chasing away an ambulance with sticks and stones to stop it from ferrying a coronavirus positive resident to the hospital went viral on social media on Tuesday after which the administration had to ask the local BJP MLA to intervene.

The incident happened in Kakardha village on Sunday where four people have been detected with Covid-19, and while three have been hospitalised, the ambulance had gone to get the fourth one, said Sheopur District Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BL Yadav on Tuesday.

"People there are having some apprehensions about hospitalisation during the outbreak. We spoke to local BJP MLA Sitaram Adivasi, who belongs to the same area, to speak to the villagers and make them see reason. We will get the woman patient admitted soon," Yadav added.

Meanwhile, an official said the health staff inside the ambulance are distressed and angry over the incident and have brought the matter to the notice of higher authorities.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
ambulance

What's Brewing

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Wrong turn led whales to crocodile-infested river?

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Want cheaper beer? Save a tree

Is there a black hole in our backyard?

Is there a black hole in our backyard?

Two vaccine candidates reveal 'excellent safety': Min

Two vaccine candidates reveal 'excellent safety': Min

 