Village pradhan in Uttar Pradesh adds 100 years in children's birth certificate after parents fail to pay bribe

For the parents and others Sanket and Shub, both brothers maybe two and four years old respectively but as per the official records, they are more than 100-year old.

The addition of one hundred years to the age of the two kids was done allegedly owing to the failure of their parents to cough up a bribe of rs. 500 to the village pradhan and the local village development officer (VDO).

A case was now registered against the two officials by the police on the direction of the court.

According to the reports, Pawan Kumar, a resident of Bela village in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, about 250 kilometres from here, had applied for birth certificates of his two kids aged two and four respectively.

While Sanket was born on January 6, 2018, Shubh's actual date of birth was June 13, 2016.

Kumar said that the pradhan and the VDO demanded a bribe of rs. 500 for issuing the birth certificates. Kumar refused to pay the bribe.

''I was shocked to find that the birth certificates showed Sanket's date of birth as January 6, 1918, and Shub's as of June 13, 1916,'' he said.

He said that he made several rounds of the VDO's office to get the correct birth certificates issued but they continued to demand the bribe.

Kumar then approached the court, which directed registration of a case against the two officials, reports said.

The VDO and pradhan, however, claimed that Kumar nurtured a grudge against them and that the allegation of demanding bribe was false.