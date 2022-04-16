Violence in Delhi as stones pelted at Hanuman Jayanti procession

Violence broke out in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday as stones were pelted at a procession taken out on Hanuman Jayanti, officials said.

Several police personnel were injured and some vehicles were torched by mobs, they said.

"A clash broke out between two communities. But we have deployed adequate forces and senior officers are also at the spot. The situation is being brought under control now," said a senior police officer.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is the Centre's responsibility to ensure peace is maintained in the national capital.

''I also appeal to the people to maintain peace and order," he told reporters

Watch the latest DH Videos here: