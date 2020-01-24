Violent anti-CAA protest near Jamia: Delhi court sends man to 3-day judicial custody

A man arrested in connection with violent protests near the Jamia Millia Islamia University against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act last month was sent to judicial custody for three days by a Delhi court on Friday.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur sent Furkan, a resident of Jamia, to judicial custody till January 27 after the Delhi police did not seek his custody.

The police said the accused was arrested on the basis of a CCTV footage which showed him carrying a container.

Advocate Alamdar Husain Naqvi, the counsel for Furkan, said the container was empty and he was going to fill water in it.

On December 15, protests in the area against the amended citizenship Act turned violent, Four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged. Police had even entered the university campus and allegedly attacked students.

The police had earlier arrested 10 people in connection with the case.