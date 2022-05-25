Watch: Delhi's remote-controlled firefighting robots

After witnessing multiple incidents of violent fires, including the Mundka fire which claimed 27 lives, the Delhi government is strengthening its firefighting fleet with two high-tech robots in a bid to reduce the risk faced by firefighters.

Modern technology makes these remote-controlled robots resist heat, smoke and fire, such that they can even enter oil and chemical tankers. They are equipped with water pipes and can battle flames from a distance of up to 100 metres. This machine can be operated remotely from a distance of 30 metres. It also has a ventilation system that can be used at the fire site to extract smoke in the building.

Being used in India for the first time, the machines will navigate narrow lanes, reach inaccessible spaces and perform tasks too risky for humans, cutting down the exposure of firefighters. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted a video of the robot performing firefighting tasks.

Our government has procured remote-controlled fire fighting machines. Our brave fireman can now fight fires from a maximum safe distance of upto 100 meters. This will help reduce collateral damage and save the precious lives. pic.twitter.com/1NjGX3ni3B — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 20, 2022

"These robots will also be capable of releasing high water pressure at the rate of 2,400 litres per minute. The wireless remote attached to this robot is capable of controlling the spray of water. This means that the robot will be able to douse fire even in places which firefighters cannot possibly access," Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The state-of-the-art firefighting robots will give a much-needed boost to the fire department of the national capital which has witnessed a sudden surge in fire incidents.

Amid scorching temperatures and heatwave conditions, the national capital has till May 19 witnessed over 2,000 fire-related incidents with 42 deaths and 117 people injured, the Delhi Fire Services said on Friday.

In the entire month of May in 2021, the city witnessed 2,174 fire-related incidents, while 2,325 such incidents were reported in the same month in 2020.

(With inputs from PTI.)