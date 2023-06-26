Watch: Delivery agent robbed of Rs 2 lakh in Delhi's Pragati Maidan

A delivery agent and his associate were robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh cash at a gunpoint by a group of unknown assailants inside the Pragati Maidan Tunnel in Dehi on June 24.

Police have registered a case and efforts are being made to apprehend the criminals, according to Delhi Police.

The victims were a delivery agent and his associate who were going towards Gurgaon.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention).

(With agency inputs)

More to follow...