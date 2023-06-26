Watch: Delivery agent robbed of Rs 2 lakh in Delhi's Pragati Maidan

A delivery agent and his associate were robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh cash at a gunpoint by a group of unknown assailants inside the Pragati Maidan Tunnel in Dehi on June 24.
Police have registered a case and efforts are being made to apprehend the criminals, according to Delhi Police.
देश की राजधानी में भी लोग महफूज़ नहीं है!
दिल्ली के प्रगति मैदान इलाके में दिनदहाड़े लूट की वारदात, 2 लाख रुपए की लूट का विडियो आया सामने. कार रोक कर 4 बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने की लूटपाट!#DelhiLoot #PragatiMaidan #CCTV #ViralVideo #DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/VFqQPoCVE1
— Rizwan Ahmad Official 🇮🇳 (@Riz_wank) June 26, 2023
The victims were a delivery agent and his associate who were going towards Gurgaon.
A case has been registered under IPC sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention).
(With agency inputs)
More to follow...
