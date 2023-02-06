High ammonia levels in Yamuna; water supply may be hit

Water supply in Delhi likely to be hit as ammonia levels in Yamuna go up

Residents are advised to store sufficient quantities of water in advance as per requirement, a DJB alert read

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 06 2023, 19:59 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 22:52 ist
DJB, responsible for the supply of potable water in Delhi, has been tackling the problem of high levels of pollution in the Yamuna for a while now. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday announced that the level of ammonia in the Yamuna river has increased, compromising its water-treating capacity. 

Due to the high level of pollutants — ammonia at 3.5 ppm — being received in the Yamuna at the Wazirabad pond, potable water production has been curtailed by 10-30 per cent from various water treatment plants, DJB said in an alert.

"Delhi Jal Board is endeavouring to rationalise the water supply. Therefore, water supply will be available at low pressure from the evening of January 23 till the situation improves. The public is advised to make judicious use of water," the alert noted.

The treatment plans in Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Haiderpur, catering to south, north and west Delhi, have been affected due to the increased pollution levels in the river caused by the problem of untreated sewage coming in from certain areas of Haryana. 

"Residents are advised to store sufficient quantities of water in advance as per requirement. Water tankers will be available on request," the alert read.

DJB, responsible for the supply of potable water in Delhi, has been tackling the problem of high levels of pollution in the Yamuna for a while now. 

According to officials, the DJB monitoring team is strictly surveying the river and has found that high ammonia levels are due to the mixing of raw sewage water in the Yamuna through drains connected directly with it at various points like Nathupura, Barrota and Khojkipur in Haryana.

“We have written to Haryana several times regarding the pollution in the Yamuna, but they are not making any efforts,” a source told The Times of India

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi Jal Board
Delhi
India News
Yamuna

What's Brewing

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

‘I’m lucky’, says Salman Rushdie on surviving NY attack

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Rishab Shetty says next 'Kantara' movie will be prequel

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

Turkey fears aftershocks after deadly earthquake

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

'Pathaan' crosses Rs 800 crore at worldwide box office

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

Life expectancy shorter for young in these countries

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

40% plants, animals in US at risk of extinction: Report

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

 