Abhishek moves SC against HC order in WB job scam case

WB school recruitment case: Abhishek Banerjee approaches SC against Calcutta HC order

Calcutta HC's Justice Amrita Sinha concurred with a previous order by the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, allowing central agencies to question Banerjee

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 22 2023, 15:40 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 15:58 ist
Abhishek Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

Trinamool Congress national general secretary and party Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court order, allowing the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate to quiz him in the multi crore recruitment scam in West Bengal schools. 

Appearing for Banerjee, senior advocate A M Singhvi mentioned the matter before a vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Karol. 

He said Banerjee was being called for questioning while he was campaigning in Darjeeling.

Read | TMC’s Abhishek to be summoned by CBI again: BJP

He asked the court to take up the matter urgently. 

The bench agreed to fix the matter for hearing on Friday.

The Calcutta High Court’s single- judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha on May 18 concurred with a previous order by the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, allowing the central agencies to question Banerjee in connection with the case.

Justice Sinha also imposed Rs 25 lakh cost on Banerjee.

Justice Sinha was assigned the case after the Supreme Court asked the HC's chief justice to reassign the case to a separate bench as Banerjee objected to TV interview of Gangopadhyay in the matter.

India News
Trinamool Congress
Abhishek Banerjee
Supreme Court
calcutta high court
West Bengal

