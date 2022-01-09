Wear masks, we won't have to impose lockdown in Delhi: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said there are no plans to impose lockdown in the national capital amid rising Covid-19 cases but warned that the government will be forced to take the harsh step if people do not wear masks and adhere to other Covid-19 protocols.

Making a digital address after recovering from Covid-19, he said rising cases are a matter of concern but there was no need to panic as very few people are getting hospitalised.

Comparing the statistics of May 7 last year when there were around 20,000 cases, he said over 300 people had died then and almost 20,000 beds were filled but now, the deaths, though not a single one should have happened, are just seven and hospitalisation around 1,500 as on Saturday.

"Wearing a mask is very important. There will be no lockdown if you continue to wear a mask. There is no plan to impose a lockdown as of now...We hope this wave ends soon. Our attempt is to impose minimum restrictions so livelihoods are not affected,” Kejriwal said. Delhi has imposed a weekend curfew, as the cases rose last week.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority led by Lieutenant Governor Anil Biajal is meeting on Monday to take stock of the situation in the capital. "We are reviewing the situation regularly," he said.

Check out the latest DH videos here: