WFH for 50% government staff, staggered timing for markets: Delhi's plan to curb air pollution

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 04 2022, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 13:46 ist
Gopal Rai. Credit; PTI Photo

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on November 4 announced that the Delhi government has decided to implement curbs recommended by Centre's air quality panel under the final stage of GRAP.

Rai said that 50 per cent of the Delhi government staff will be working from home.

He also advised private offices to follow the same.

Also Read — Delhi shuts primary schools as air quality deteriorates

The Delhi government has also set up six-member panel to monitor implementation of anti-pollution curbs. 

Rai said that revenue commissioners will prepare a plan for staggered timings for markets and offices.

Rai added that special task forces will be set up to curb air pollution at hotspots in Delhi.

More to follow....

