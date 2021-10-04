What are you protesting for? Supreme Court asks farmers’ body

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Kisan Mahapanchayat what they were protesting for as the three farm laws have already been stayed.

"Three farm laws have been stayed by apex court and these Acts are not in place. What are you protesting for?" the apex court asked the farmers’ body.

"Where is the question of going for protest once party has approached court challenging validity of laws?" it further asked.

Solicitor General said that once a matter is before the highest Constitutional court, nobody can be on street for same issue.

