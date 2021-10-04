What are you protesting for? Supreme Court asks farmers’ body

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Kisan Mahapanchayat what they were protesting for as the three farm laws have already been stayed.
"Three farm laws have been stayed by apex court and these Acts are not in place. What are you protesting for?" the apex court asked the farmers’ body.
"Where is the question of going for protest once party has approached court challenging validity of laws?" it further asked.
Solicitor General said that once a matter is before the highest Constitutional court, nobody can be on street for same issue.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Madhya Pradesh: 57-yr-old elephant gives birth to calf
Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé
‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna
Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report
Silent disco helps South Africans beat virus blues
NCB raid rave party: What we know so far
What's good for T20 cricket?
New youth brigade of Congress
Let's graduate to gender literacy
Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families