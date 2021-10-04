What are you protesting for? SC asks farmers’ body

What are you protesting for? Supreme Court asks farmers’ body

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 04 2021, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 13:58 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Kisan Mahapanchayat what they were protesting for as the three farm laws have already been stayed. 

"Three farm laws have been stayed by apex court and these Acts are not in place. What are you protesting for?" the apex court asked the farmers’ body. 

"Where is the question of going for protest once party has approached court challenging validity of laws?" it further asked. 

Solicitor General said that once a matter is before the highest Constitutional court, nobody can be on street for same issue. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

farm laws
Supreme Court
Delhi
India News
Farmers Protest

Related videos

What's Brewing

Madhya Pradesh: 57-yr-old elephant gives birth to calf

Madhya Pradesh: 57-yr-old elephant gives birth to calf

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

Key personalities named in Pandora Papers exposé

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

‘Major’ oil spill off California coast threatens fauna

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

Tobacco consumption on the rise in rural women: Report

Silent disco helps South Africans beat virus blues

Silent disco helps South Africans beat virus blues

NCB raid rave party: What we know so far

NCB raid rave party: What we know so far

What's good for T20 cricket?

What's good for T20 cricket?

New youth brigade of Congress

New youth brigade of Congress

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

 