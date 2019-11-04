What is the point of odd-even scheme? SC asks Kejriwal

As the odd-even scheme kickstarted today, the Supreme Court of India on Monday slammed the Kejriwal government on implementing the scheme, reported ANI.

"What is the logic behind the odd-even scheme?," asked Justice Arun Mishra to the Delhi Government. He further stated, "Banning diesel vehicles we can understand, but what is the point of odd-even scheme."

The odd-even scheme in the backdrop of the severe air pollution in the national capital has come into effect from 8 am on Monday (November 4), with only even-numbered non-transport vehicles allowed on Delhi roads on the first day of the exercise.