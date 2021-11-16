'White collar' terrorism won't be allowed in Jammu and Kashmir: Army

The Indian army said on Tuesday that the security forces would not allow anyone to operate as a white collared terrorist.

Lt general, D P Pandey, GOC of Srinagar headquartered 15 corps said, "we won't allow white collar terrorism to prevail in Jammu and Kashmir."

"Dr Mudasir was operating a fake unauthorised call centre and he was one such white collar terrorist. People who act behind (earning money, status, great jobs for their own families and children) to recruit and fund terrorism in Kashmir should be questioned by our people".

The GOC was commenting on an encounter between the security forces and the militants in Hyderpora locality of Srinagar on Monday.

Four people including one foreign terrorist, Haider, his local associate from Ramban district of Jammu division, Altaf Ahmad, owner of the building where the encounter took place and Dr Mudasir, who had rented the top floor were killed in this encounter.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters that Dr Mudasir was running a terror module and had given shelter to the slain terrorists at his rented place.

Kumar said Mudasir would ferry terrorists from south Kashmir areas to Srinagar to carry out terrorist activities.

He said the policeman who suffered a firearm injury in Nawakadal area of Srinagar two days back was attacked by the foreign terrorist who was later taken to safety by Mudasir in his car.

