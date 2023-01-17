'Who are you to stop us from trying to give poor children good education?' Kejriwal sharpens attack on L-G

In a scathing attack on Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday questioned the powers held by the L-G and accused him of interfering with Delhi government's decisions and functioning while addressing the House.

Kejriwal termed L-G's intreference and behaviour as 'Begaani shaadi me abdullah deewana' (an adage in Hindi which roughly translates to -- An outsider getting too involved at a stranger's wedding.")

"Who is the L-G? How can he stop us? What powers does he have?" Kejriwal said in the Delhi Assembly.

He also said that the person heading the Constitutional post was disrespecting Supreme Court orders, which clearly say that the L-G cannot act on independent will and authority.

The AAP has alleged that the L-G blocked its plan to send school teachers to Finland for training.

The Delhi Assembly session witnessed drama for a second consecutive day after Speaker Ram Niwas Goel suspended five BJP MLAs for the day after they protested against AAP MLA Atishi's calling attention motion on the issue of alleged "illegal interferences" by the L-G in the education of children and training of teachers.

BJP legislators Ajay Mahawar, Jitendra Mahajan, O P Sharma, Abhay Verma and Anil Bajpai were marshalled out of the House on Goel's directions.

More to follow....