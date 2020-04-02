Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

With Nizamuddin in Delhi becoming one of the hotspots of coronavirus infection after Tablighi Jamaat event was held despite lockdown, the chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi has come under police radar.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday booked the cleric for violating lockdown orders and holding a huge religious gathering in Nizamuddin West earlier this month. Saad is "untraceable" since March 28 after Delhi Police served notice even as Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukthar Abbas Naqvi described the Islamic missionary movement's actions a "Talibani crime".

Who is Maulana Saad?

Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, 56, is the head of Tablighi Jamaat that organised a religious gathering now linked to at least 11 COVID-19 deaths and over 150 cases.

Born on May 10, 1965, he is the grandson of Maulana Muhammad Ilyas, the founder of Tablighi Jamaat. He heads Nizamuddin Markaz faction of the Tablighi Jamaat with 100 crore followers in 214 countries.

Tablighi Jamaat is an Islamic missionary movement that teaches Muslims to practise their religion as it was practised during the lifetime of the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

Saad has been a member of 'Shura' (central consultative council) of Tablighi Jamaat for 20 years (1995-2015) before he became the chief of the Tablighi Jamaat on November 16, 2015.

The chief or Amir is selected by the Central Advisory Council (Shura) of Tablighi Jamaat and elders of the Jamaat and is appointed for life. However, in the case of Saad, he declared himself as the head of Tablighi Jamat as he did not agree with a new shura consisting of 13 members including Muhammad Abdul Wahhab that was formed on November 16, 2015.

He studied Maulviyat from the madrasa Kashif-ul-Uloom located in a part of Markaz.

Saad, who lives in Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti in Delhi, has three sons and daughters. He also has a home in Zakir Nagar in Delhi and Kandhla in Uttar Pradesh.

Tablighi Jamaat is considered one of the largest Muslim movement in the world with the majority of the followers living in South Asia. There is no formal process for membership of the Tablighi Jamaat but many well-known personalities including former President of India Zakir Husain have been associated with this Jamaat.

According to media reports, Maulana Tariq Jameel, a prominent member of the Tablighi Jamaat who oversees the Jamaat's work in Pakistan, recently met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Case against Saad

The Delhi Police registered an FIR on Tuesday against Maulana Saad and six others on charges of defying government orders on COVID-19 to organise a religious gathering and allow visitors to continue staying in the campus.

According to the FIR, Maulana Saad and officials Dr Zeeshan, Mufti Shehzad, M Saifi, Younus, Mohd Salman and Mohd Ashraf were named as accused. Police sources claimed they were yet to locate Maulana Saad, who has gone missing since March 28, the day they served a notice to him.