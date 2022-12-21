Whosoever supports terror ecosystem will face action: Jammu and Kashmir L-G

Sending a strong message to people supporting the terror ecosystem, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said those found involved will face action as per the law.

“Whosoever is found to be part of the terror ecosystem will face firm action and none will be spared. It is the prime duty of police and security agencies to track down such people,” he said while responding to a query on whether action would be taken against mainstream politicians if found involved in supporting terror or terrorism.

While addressing a press conference in Jammu, he said that his government took swift action to resolve the issues of the Kashmiri Pandit employees after targeted killings of a few members of the community by militants earlier this year.

Also Read — No salaries to those sitting at home: L-G's 'loud and clear' message to protesting KP employees

“Almost all the migrant Pandit employees have been posted at district headquarters.There may be some whose issues are being settled. We have a nodal officer who is monitoring the grievances of migrant employees and all measures are being taken to resolve their issues,” Sinha said and added that it was not like one would sit at home, enjoy salary and other perks.

On reports that outside investment proposals worth thousands of crores in Jammu and Kashmir were confined to files only, the L-G said that he too has come across such news reports.

“But the fact remains that there have been investments of Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore and even Rs 900 crore. We are facing infrastructure-related issues at some places that are being addressed. I assure you all that Rs 70,000 crore investment will be a reality soon,” he said.

Asked whether the J&K government would allow Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to enter the union territory in January, Sinha said, “The government believes in democratic principles. No drive or marches which are held within democratic principles will be banned or disallowed,” he said.