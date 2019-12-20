'Will protect rights of people of all caste, religions'

Amidst widespread protests against CAA and NRC, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that the right of all citizens cutting across caste and religion would be protected in Maharashtra.

"There should not be any fear or confusion on this," Uddhav, the Shiv Sena President and leader of ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi said.

Uddhav, however, asked people to resist from violence even as there were reports of stone-pelting on buses from Beed, Hingoli, Parbhani and Nanded districts of Marathwada.

“There is a lot of fear among the people against the CAA-NRC all over the country… I request the people of the state not to worry about it....the matter is still pending before the Supreme Court. Nobody of any community should get the impression that if these laws are implemented, people will be removed from the country. we will ensure such a thing does not happen," assured Uddhav, who heads the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government, after he broke ranks with the BJP.

The CM was speaking to reporters in the winter capital of Nagpur, during the Maharashtra legislature session.

Uddhav, who is a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah, also said that people's representatives must ensure that law and order is maintained.

Meanwhile, reports reaching here said that at least six government including three MSRTC buses and a fire truck were stoned by miscreants during protests.