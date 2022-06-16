With 12,213 new Covid-19 cases, India sees sharp spike in daily infections

12,213 new Covid cases in India, tally sees sharp spike

Meanwhile, 11 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 16 2022, 09:46 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

India on Thursday reported a 38.4 per cent jump in daily Covid-19 cases as the nation logged 12,213 new coronavirus infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Yesterday, the nation had reported 8,822 cases. 

The active cases currently stand at 58,215. 

Meanwhile, 11 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 7,624 persons recovered from the disease. 

