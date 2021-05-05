With 4,716 new cases, Jammu and Kashmir sees record spike in Covid-19 infections

Jammu and Kashmir reported the highest spike in Covid-19 cases with over 4,700 fresh infections and 52 deaths on Wednesday.

The new 4,716 positive cases recorded in the last 24 hours pushed the cumulative tally in the union territory (UT) to 1,96,585. The fatalities also rose sharply on Wednesday, taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 2,510. This was the second day in a row that over 4,000 cases were recorded in a day in the UT.

According to a daily media bulletin, a total of 2,338 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the UT to 1,54,447.

Active cases in Jammu and Kashmir have reached 39,628. In the first five days of this month, the active cases have increased by 11,269. The UT has also recorded 227 deaths in the first five days of May.

Health experts blame the mutant virus type for the rising number of cases and deaths. While the Kashmir division reports the major portion of positive cases, the Jammu region has more number of deaths compared to the Valley. Among the 52 deaths recorded today, 28 were from the Jammu region and 24 from Kashmir. On Tuesday, out of 37 fatalities attributed to the virus, 25 patients succumbed in Jammu while 12 in Kashmir.

Similarly, on Wednesday, out of a total of 4,716 Covid-19 cases reported in J&K, 3,198 cases were from Kashmir and 1,518 from the Jammu division. On Tuesday, out of a total of 4,650 Covid-19 cases, which was the previous highest in a single day, 3,187 cases were from the Kashmir division and 1,463 from Jammu.

In the wake of the huge surge in Covid-19 cases, authorities in the UT ordered deferment of all elective and routine surgeries in government as well as private health institutions.

In view of the trend in Covid-19 positive cases, the positivity rate and the cases per million, the coronavirus curfew in the four districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, and Jammu, which was in force till 7 am on Thursday (May 6), has been extended till 7 am on Monday (May 10).

Strict restrictions on the movement of people remained in place as the Covid-19 curfew entered its seventh day. Officials said scores of vehicles were seized and cases were registered against those found violating the lockdown.

Since April 29, more than 2,400 people have been fined and over 260 others have been arrested for violating Covid-19 curfew and other guidelines in the UT.